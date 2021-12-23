Allworth Financial LP Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.