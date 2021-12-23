iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $164.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

