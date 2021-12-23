Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $182,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.23. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.47 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.