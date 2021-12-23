Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,275,951 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Avaya worth $159,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVYA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.