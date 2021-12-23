Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.68% of Saia worth $167,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

SAIA opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

