Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.47% of Renasant worth $150,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Renasant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Renasant by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Renasant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 19.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

