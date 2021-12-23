Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

