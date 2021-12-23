Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $17.88 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 687,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,884,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.73% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $3,747,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $4,870,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

JXN stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

