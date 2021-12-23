Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,543 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

