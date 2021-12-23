Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,444 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of Sabre worth $33,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after acquiring an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.