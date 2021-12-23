Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 5,671 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $44,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

