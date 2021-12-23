Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,768 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Rice Acquisition Corp II worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

