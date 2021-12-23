Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.