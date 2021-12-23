Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.
In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
