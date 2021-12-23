Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.19. 15,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 449,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

