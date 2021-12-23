Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82. Colfax has a 1-year low of $152.72 and a 1-year high of $212.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 18,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

