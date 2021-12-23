Ho Shin Sells 5,824 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of YEXT opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.