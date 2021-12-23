Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Investar has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 576.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 823.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

