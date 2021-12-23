Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $52,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

NYSE AEM opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

