Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 125.4% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 230,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.