U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $172.64 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

