Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 874 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,964.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

