Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 223 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Realty Income by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

