Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 251.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 688.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,882,000 after buying an additional 4,002,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after buying an additional 3,628,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.