Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB opened at $150.51 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

