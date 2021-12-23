VIMworld 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,581.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $53,581.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

