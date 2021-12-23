BitDegree Market Capitalization Reaches $798,328.51 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00209870 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.