Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $200,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 568,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $239.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

