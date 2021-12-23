Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PSF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.