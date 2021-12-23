Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PSF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.