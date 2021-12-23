The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8803 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

The China Fund has increased its dividend by 321.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The China Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

