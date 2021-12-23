The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8803 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.
The China Fund has increased its dividend by 321.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
