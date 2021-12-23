$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,510,000 after purchasing an additional 960,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

