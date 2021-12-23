Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 446 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,812,000 after acquiring an additional 336,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

