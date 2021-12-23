Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

