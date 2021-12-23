Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AMR opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

