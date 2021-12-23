Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $2,872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Verastem by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

