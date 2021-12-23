Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.01, for a total value of C$14,301.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$986.61 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

