Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.62% from the company’s current price.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.