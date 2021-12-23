Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Purchases $16,073.50 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $16,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMLP opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $662.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

