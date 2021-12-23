Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 5,316 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,316 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $20,838.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OXSQ opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $199.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

