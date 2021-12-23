Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.47 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.68 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

