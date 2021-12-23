Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.60-0.65) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30).

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.