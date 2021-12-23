PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

