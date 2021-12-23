ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $140,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,780,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 147,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

