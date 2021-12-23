ING Groep NV Buys 786 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

