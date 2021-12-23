Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,970 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

