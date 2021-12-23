Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $216,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $365.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.70. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $369.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

