SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $34.74 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

