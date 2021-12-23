ING Groep NV Purchases 297 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

