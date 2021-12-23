3,912 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

