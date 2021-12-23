KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $413.21 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.61 and its 200-day moving average is $351.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

