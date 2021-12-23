Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

